VIDEO: Mayorkun – Tonight (Nonso Amadi Cover)

Mayorkun covers Nonso Amadi’s smash hit ‘Tonight’ in the most amazing way possible.

Basking off the euphoria of his recent hit singles like ‘Love You Tire‘ ft. Mr Eazi & “SADE“, Mayorkun has embarked on a school tour over the past weeks which has seen him shut down a few private & public universities.

Mayorkun’s cover for ‘Tonight‘ comes with a viral video filmed by DammyTwitch. Mayorkun flaunts his wordplay skill as usual. Its definitely something you’ll put on replay.

