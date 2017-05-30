Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Midwife Steals Newborn Baby, Replaces It With A Dead One In Ogun State

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

A midwife has been arrested for allegedly stealing a newborn baby and replacing it with a dead one in Ifo, Ogun state.

An Instagram user, Adeyemi Abolore who shared the story, said the woman absconded with the baby immediately after birth and returned with a dead one, claiming the baby was “dead at birth”

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.