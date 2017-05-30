VIDEO: Midwife Steals Newborn Baby, Replaces It With A Dead One In Ogun State

A midwife has been arrested for allegedly stealing a newborn baby and replacing it with a dead one in Ifo, Ogun state.

An Instagram user, Adeyemi Abolore who shared the story, said the woman absconded with the baby immediately after birth and returned with a dead one, claiming the baby was “dead at birth”

