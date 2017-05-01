VIDEO: Mr Eazi – Feelings
Off his well-received mixtape – Accra To Lagos; Mr Eazi divulges the October 2016 shot visuals for the Young Jonn produced joint dubbed “Feelings“.
Shot in South Africa by Uprooted Media; peep the video below.
The post VIDEO: Mr Eazi – Feelings appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!