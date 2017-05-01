VIDEO: Mr Eazi – Feelings

Off his well-received mixtape – Accra To Lagos; Mr Eazi divulges the October 2016 shot visuals for the Young Jonn produced joint dubbed “Feelings“.

Shot in South Africa by Uprooted Media; peep the video below.

The post VIDEO: Mr Eazi – Feelings appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

