VIDEO: Mystro ft. K1 De Ultimate – Lagos @ 50 Anthem

The perfect LAGOS ANTHEM is here!! !

Nigerian singer, songwriter and producer – Mystro who recently signed a contractual agreement with Sony/ATV music publishing,South Africa is back with a new anthem.

The new song titled ‘Lagos @ 50’ features Nigerian King of Fuji music, Wasiu Ayinde Marshal ‘K1 De Ultimate and it was produced and written by Mystro as they team up to create a melodious street anthem for Lagos state with it’s 50th anniversary celebration in the air.

According to Mystro, ‘everyone loves the city of Lagos and as the state celebrates it’s 50th year anniversary, it’s only proper to appreciate and give back to the state for the enabling and conducive environment given for different people from different ethnic and other tribes to thrive. Most importantly it’s a huge honour and privileged to have been able to work with the King of Fuji, K1 on this song, we had fun making it’.

In the song, Mystro in his creative element extols the numerous landmark achievements and exceptional developments that’s been recorded by the state in the last 50 years. Follow @MystroOfficial on all Social Media Platforms.

