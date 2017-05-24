Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Nalufenya torture report out

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Uganda | 0 comments

Suspects from Nalufenya limping before they were paraded in court

VIDEO: Nalufenya torture report out

In an attempt to get to the bottom of torture allegations in the country, the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights has finally presented its findings about Nalufenya Police Station in Jinja district. Presenting the report to parliament chaired by Speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, the committee head Mitooma Woman Woman MP Jovah Kamateka told the House on how the committee failed to verify the real conditions of suspects in the now infamous detention facility in Jinja.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The post VIDEO: Nalufenya torture report out appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.