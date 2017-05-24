VIDEO: Nalufenya torture report out

VIDEO: Nalufenya torture report out

In an attempt to get to the bottom of torture allegations in the country, the Parliamentary Committee on Human Rights has finally presented its findings about Nalufenya Police Station in Jinja district. Presenting the report to parliament chaired by Speaker Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga, the committee head Mitooma Woman Woman MP Jovah Kamateka told the House on how the committee failed to verify the real conditions of suspects in the now infamous detention facility in Jinja.

