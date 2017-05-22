VIDEO: NASH – So Long

Versatile burgeoning Nigerian RnB, DanceHall and Afropop singer, Salu Akinrinsayo, profoundly called by his iconic stage name –’NASH’, makes his 2017 debut with a brand new music video, titled ‘So Long’.

‘So Long’ is a track off NASH’s plausible Extended Playlist (EP) dubbed after his brand name –NASH (The EP), which was released in October 2016.

Inspired by soulful singer, Wande Coal and reputable reggae/dancehall talent –Burna Boy, NASH reasonably delivered a relatable love rhythm on ‘So Long’, with a complementary flick to dramatise the storyline.

NASH, having been passionate and consistent with his craft, steps up beyond mediocrity to drop his first official music video since he started music professionally in 2013.

Walking down the memory lane on the black and white visuals of ‘So Long’, enjoy the piece as directed by Thomas Lens.

