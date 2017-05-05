VIDEO: Nnamdi Kanu Prays For Dead IPOB Members At The Cenotaph Enugu
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, stopped over in Enugu on his way to his family house in Umuahia, Abia State on Thursday to take some time to pray for the fallen IPOB members at the cenotaph in Enugu. Kanu prayed at the cenotaph, which was erected in honour of Biafran…
