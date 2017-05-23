Video of Zimbabwean Pastor Having a Phone Conversation With God Goes Viral [VIDEO]

A Zimbabwean pastor has broken the internet after a video in which he claimed to be making a phone call to heaven goes viral.

The original video published on March 7, 2017 showed Pastor Paul Sanyangore from Victory World International Ministries Church “speaking to God” on phone in front of a cheering congregation during a church service.

He acted as an intermediary between a woman, kneeling before him, and God, who was alleged to be on the other end of the line.

“Hello‚ is this heaven? Is it heaven? I have a woman here‚ what do you have to say about her?” the phone call started, followed by personal information revealed by “God” about the woman who was responding in the affirmative.

“…He says we should pray for your children. two of them. He is saying the other one is epileptic, the other one is asthmatic … Heaven is online. God is telling me to tell you that your story has changed,” he ended the call.

The original video has gained almost a 100,000 views on YouTube on Monday while other versions have gained thousands of views on Facebook and Twitter.

