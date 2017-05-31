Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Olawumi – Alone

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Returning to her Soulful throne in this Afro-futuristic themed video, Olawumi has proven herself to be the feisty songbird we’ve all grown to love. In her video for “Alone”, an upbeat ballad produced by NBHD Nate, we get to see Olawumi in what appears to be her natural habitat — on the phone, laughing and […]

