Video: Osaze Odemwingie’s Sister Refuses To Vacate Airport A Month After Her South Africa Trip Was Denied

Nigerian footballer, Osaze Odemwingie’s sister has been left stranded at the airport a month after her travel to South Africa was denied. The footballer’s sister revealed that she is going through a messy divorce which has been compounded by the denial of her travel. Odemwingie’s sister has been living at the airport with her luggages…

The post Video: Osaze Odemwingie’s Sister Refuses To Vacate Airport A Month After Her South Africa Trip Was Denied appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

