VIDEO: Osinbajo Meets With A Fish Trader As He Visits Garki Market in Abuja

The acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo visited Trader at Garki Market in Abuja to have a one-on-one interaction with the traders today.

Osinbajo shared a video showing him interacting with a fish trader captioned: “I just stopped by at the Garki market, Abuja.”This lady and I discussed some of the issues she faces in the sale of fish at the local market.”We hear you.”We are committed to

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

