VIDEO: Ozeedo – Magic

Ozeedo born Ozoemena Ukwuaba has an ND in Mass Communication from the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu. He later went on to School of Music in Lagos under the production of Ozone Productions.

After the release of the hot blazing hit by Ozeedo, “Money” which is still making waves in the industry right now. He dropped this storming hot banger “Magic” last month.

The video will blow your mind. Check it out below. Enjoy.

