Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Ozeedo – Magic

Posted on May 20, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Ozeedo born Ozoemena Ukwuaba has an ND in Mass Communication from the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu. He later went on to School of Music in Lagos under the production of Ozone Productions.

After the release of the hot blazing hit by Ozeedo, “Money” which is still making waves in the industry right now. He dropped this storming hot banger “Magic” last month.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The video will blow your mind. Check it out below. Enjoy.

 

 

The post VIDEO: Ozeedo – Magic appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.