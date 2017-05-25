Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Pastor French Kisses Healing Into Lady

Posted on May 25, 2017 in South Africa | 0 comments

A controversial Ghanaian pastor based in South Africa has caused a bit of an internet frenzy after video footage of him healing a woman in an unconventional way surfaced online. The pastor whose video has since gone viral on social media was caught on camera kissing a female member of his church during an healing…

