VIDEO: Policemen Beat Bike Rider For Allegedly Refusing To Bribe Them In Nnewi, Anambra

Posted on May 23, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Some men of the Nigeria Police force were filmed assaulting a Bike Rider over bribe in Nnewi, Anambra state.

According to Onyebuchi Prosper who shared the video, the policemen asked the young man for N5,000 which he allegedly refused to pay. He was subsequently asked to come down from his bike before they beat him up black and blue..

