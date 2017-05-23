VIDEO: Policemen Beat Bike Rider For Allegedly Refusing To Bribe Them In Nnewi, Anambra

Some men of the Nigeria Police force were filmed assaulting a Bike Rider over bribe in Nnewi, Anambra state.

According to Onyebuchi Prosper who shared the video, the policemen asked the young man for N5,000 which he allegedly refused to pay. He was subsequently asked to come down from his bike before they beat him up black and blue..

This post was syndicated from Cambells Blog - Nigerian News Today, Top Headlines | Naija Music Download. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

