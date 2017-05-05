VIDEO: President Buhari seen in public for the first time in 14 days
President Muhamaadu Buhari today attended the Friday prayers at Aso-rock.
The personal Assistant to the president on Social Media, Bashir Ahmad shared the video below on Twitter with the caption “President Muhammadu Buhari discussing with NSA Babagana Munguno immediately after observing Juma’at Prayer at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.”
Watch Video:
