VIDEO: President Buhari seen in public for the first time in 14 days

President Muhamaadu Buhari today attended the Friday prayers at Aso-rock.

The personal Assistant to the president on Social Media, Bashir Ahmad‏ shared the video below on Twitter with the caption “President Muhammadu Buhari discussing with NSA Babagana Munguno immediately after observing Juma’at Prayer at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.”

Watch Video:

