VIDEO: Prince Osito – Blessings (Dir. Frames)

Osita Jonah Ikegwuonu aka prince osito was born and raised in Port Harcourt, Nigeria.Osito hit the road to Europe in 1998 – this long, tough exodus marked deeply his music and his identity.

He settled in Barcelona, Spain, where he started performing on the reggae scene along with sound-systems and became the leading voice of the reggae band Urban Roots.

Prince Osito defines his style as African, fresh and versatile. He blends afro-beat, dancehall, hip-hop and drum & bass influences into his personal version of reggae.

He draws his musical inspiration from African artists (Fela Kuti, Majek Fashek, Lucky Dube).He is back with a brand new single “Blessing”

Watch, Download, Listen and share!!.

DOWNLOAD VIDEO

The post VIDEO: Prince Osito – Blessings (Dir. Frames) appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

