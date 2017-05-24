Video: Runtown – For Life

Barely 10 days after the release of ‘For Life’ a song currently topping charts across the African continent, Runtown has decided to bless his fans with the official video of the song.

The Eric Many frontline act who has enjoyed a remarkable year with multi million naira endorsement deals, sold out concerts and tours all over the world, shot the new video in London and it was directed by award winning cinematographer, Meji Alabi.

At the moment, the smash hit song ‘For Life’ currently tops the chart in over 10 African countries and the wave is fast spreading across the world.

The post Video: Runtown – For Life appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

