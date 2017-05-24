VIDEO: Runtown – For Life – Nigeria Today
VIDEO: Runtown – For Life
Nigeria Today
Runtown collaborates with Meji Alabi; for the official video to his recently released tune – For Life. Nigerian singer/songwriter/producer “Runtown”; is definitely a force to reckon with. The singer once again solidifies his position with “For Life …
Runtown shares official music video for new single “For Life”
