VIDEO: Ryan – Chikito

Ryan, the fresh faced Afro pop singer, songwriter drops a follow up single after his very well accepted debut hit “Gimme love”.

The Dr. Dolor Entertainment crooner seems to have evolved quickly with a mature laid back delivery on ‘Chikito’- a pop fusion of Reggae and Afrobeat built on a single chord progression that strings listeners on through the groovy, head bobbing tune as Ryan speaks of his love for a variety of women the world over.

The music video is no wall flower either. Viewers are bombarded with endless colors and patterns in multiple hues and designs as Ryan slays in a series of outfits; one of which is a bespoke blue and yellow wavy patterned ankara blazer as he plays to the camera while flanked by gorgeous “modelesque” vixens.

‘Chikito’ was produced by Willbeatz and is further proof that Ryan is no one hit wonder.

Connect on Instagram @RyanIsmusic and on Twitter @RyanIsmusik.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Video below:

The post VIDEO: Ryan – Chikito appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

