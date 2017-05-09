VIDEO: Sean Tizzle ft. Dax Mpire – Latin Lover

Sean Tizzle delivers his music video for ‘Latin Lover’ from his debut EP ‘Moving Forward (Vol. 1). The love tune dubbed “Latin Lover” features Dax Mpire and was produced by BlaQ Jerzee.

On the video, Sean Tizzle displays his strong feelings for his latin Lover, and Appreciates The Beauty of his new found lover.

Watch and share your views:

