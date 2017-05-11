VIDEO: Segun Johnson – Eko

As Lagos State celebrates 50 years of excellence, Segun Johnson drops the visuals to Eko to celebrate the golden jubilee.

Enjoy this viral video for EKO and also the celebration song Ijo. Follow @isegunjohnson on all social media!

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Video below:

DOWNLOAD VIDEO

The post VIDEO: Segun Johnson – Eko appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

