VIDEO: Selebobo Ft Davido – Waka Waka

Made Men Music Group’s Selebobo premieres the music video for his charting single “Waka Waka”; which features Davido.

The groovy mid-tempo banger gets a visual treatment from Paul Gambit and arrives after the massive success of Yemi Alade assisted “Conquer”.

“Waka Waka” is available on all music stores and platforms. Watch the eye-popping clip below!

