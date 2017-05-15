VIDEO: Shafer All Stars Ft. Theory, Eluku & Lugi- One More Shot

Here is the Visuals for the highly anticipated video to “One More Shot” by Shafer Record All stars which features Theory, Lugi and Eluku.

Shot and directed in Lagos by Adasa Cookey. The Shafer Record signed artists show exactly why they are rated so highly with a dope video that’s set to stand the test of time both in terms of quality and delivery.

Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.

Watch video below:

