Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Sights and sounds of Lagos’ 84th Eyo Festival – TheCable

Posted on May 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


TheCable

VIDEO: Sights and sounds of Lagos' 84th Eyo Festival
TheCable
The 84th Eyo Festival was staged in honour of the former Elegushi of Ikateland, oba Yekini Adeniyi. It also coincided with the golden jubilee anniversary celebration of the creation of Lagos state, hence, it was a grand event. A total of 53 groups
Glimpses of 84th Eyo Festival in LagosNews Agency of Nigeria (press release)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.