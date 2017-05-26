Pages Navigation Menu

Video: South African lady bursts dance moves to celebrate Nigerian visa

Posted on May 26, 2017

A South African lady is joyous without bounds after obtaining a Nigerian visa as she took to her social media page to share her good news. Along with the good news, the South African lady shared a video of herself dancing to Nigerian singer, Davido’s song ‘IF’. She wrote along with the short dance video:…

