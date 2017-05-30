Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Thousands of Biafra supporters hit streets in Germany to mark day

The Sit-at-home order declared by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB and Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, witnessed a massive turnout as thousands of Biafra supporters hit the streets in Germany, marching to a spot were Biafran heroes allegedly sought asylum during the civil war days and decided the fate of the defunct country.
Back here in Nigeria, the Biafra agitators, especially in Anambra, complied massively with the order by staying indoors as declared by their leader Nnamdi Kanu.

The post Video: Thousands of Biafra supporters hit streets in Germany to mark day appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

