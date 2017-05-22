VIDEO: Tiwa Savage – All Over

The visuals to Tiwa Savage’s smash hit All Over is finally out.

Shortly after the release of the audio of the smash hit tune “All Over”, Tiwa Savage returns with a smooth video to accompany the tune. Tiwa flexes on the visuals to add more classy vibe to the babyfresh produced tune.

Check on the Patrick Elis directed visuals, and share your thoughts.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch video below:

The post VIDEO: Tiwa Savage – All Over appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

