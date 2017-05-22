Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Tiwa Savage – All Over

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Music, News | 0 comments

The visuals to Tiwa Savage’s smash hit All Over is finally out.

Shortly after the release of the audio of the smash hit tune “All Over”, Tiwa Savage returns with a smooth video to accompany the tune. Tiwa flexes on the visuals to add more classy vibe to the babyfresh produced tune.

Check on the Patrick Elis directed visuals, and share your thoughts.

AUDIO DOWNLOAD

Watch video below:

