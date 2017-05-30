Pages Navigation Menu

Video: Tiwa Savage In Trouble For Disrespecting Ghanaian Flag

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian singer and Mavin artiste, Tiwa Savage, has come under heavy criticism after she was spotted during a concert held in Ghana disrespecting the nation’s flag. The Nigerian singer during the Saturday night performance in Ghana was reported to have treated the nation’s flag with little to no respect as she dropped the flag to…

