Video: Tiwa Savage In Trouble For Disrespecting Ghanaian Flag

Nigerian singer and Mavin artiste, Tiwa Savage, has come under heavy criticism after she was spotted during a concert held in Ghana disrespecting the nation’s flag. The Nigerian singer during the Saturday night performance in Ghana was reported to have treated the nation’s flag with little to no respect as she dropped the flag to…

The post Video: Tiwa Savage In Trouble For Disrespecting Ghanaian Flag appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

