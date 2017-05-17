Video: Tonto Dike’s Estranged Nanny Reveals Shocking Details Of Actress’ Broken Home

Nanny to Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike’s son, Andre, has further made some shocking claims regarding the actress’ broken marriage which went viral some weeks ago. The estranged nanny, Mgbechi Enyinnaya, who was reported to have been sacked lately and had cried out on the lies being peddled by the actress has in an interview with…

The post Video: Tonto Dike’s Estranged Nanny Reveals Shocking Details Of Actress’ Broken Home appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

