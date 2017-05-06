VIDEO: Toofan Ft. Patoranking – Ma Girl
Togolese duo music star’s – Toofan, releases the visuals to the single “Ma Girl”, which features Nigerian Super Star – Patoranking.
The video was directed by Clarence Peters. Packed with raw dance moves, colorful costumes.
Watch video below:
