Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

VIDEO: Trump Supporters Come For Maxine Waters, Demand Impeachment

Posted on May 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Congresswoman Maxine Walters has always been vocal against President Trump calling for his impeachment numerous times. She has now gotten a taste of her own medicine as pro-Trump protesters gathered in front of her $4.5m mansion to protest and call for her impeachment. The protesters mainly consisted of Black and Hispanics who feel that Mrs.…

The post VIDEO: Trump Supporters Come For Maxine Waters, Demand Impeachment appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.