VIDEO: URA explains vehicle registration taxes

Posted on May 16, 2017 in Business, Uganda | 0 comments

Motor Vehicle and motorcycle registration fees have for years been a subject of debate, with importers of cars and other properties accusing the tax body of taxing them highly. But the Uganda Revenue Authority Assistant Commissioner field services Stephen Magera, blames their tax burden on consumers who buy units online without knowledge about taxes. Nelson Babyale reports….

The post VIDEO: URA explains vehicle registration taxes appeared first on The Independent Uganda:.

This post was syndicated from The Independent Uganda:. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

