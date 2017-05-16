VIDEO: URA explains vehicle registration taxes

Motor Vehicle and motorcycle registration fees have for years been a subject of debate, with importers of cars and other properties accusing the tax body of taxing them highly. But the Uganda Revenue Authority Assistant Commissioner field services Stephen Magera, blames their tax burden on consumers who buy units online without knowledge about taxes. Nelson Babyale reports….

