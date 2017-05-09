Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Watch trailer for ‘Alter Ego’ starring Omotola Jalade – TheCable

VIDEO: Watch trailer for 'Alter Ego' starring Omotola Jalade
Alter Ego is about a woman who employs any means to get sex offenders and molesters punished. The gripping thriller also stars Wale Ojo, Bobby Obodo, Kunle Remi, Jide Kosoko, Tina Mba, and Victor Olaotan. Mike Okon. Mike Okon, Emem Inwang, Esther …
