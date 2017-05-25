Pages Navigation Menu

VIDEO: Withdraw the KCCA bill, Kampala MPs tell minister Kamya

Posted on May 25, 2017

VIDEO: Withdraw the KCCA bill, Kampala MPs tell minister Kamya

Legislators from Kampala have asked the Minister for Kampala Betty Namisango Kamya to unconditionally withdraw the KCCA Amendment Bill 2015 that was recently re-tabled before Parliament by her deputy Benny Namugwanya. The members argue that if passed in its current state, the bill would cause more confusion at City Hall between the political and technical leadership of the Authority.

