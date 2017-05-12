VIDEO: Yemisi Fancy – Oyari

Yemisi fancy releases the visuals of her debut single Oyari which was produced by Sess Beats. Oyari is a fusion of AfroPop and House genre of music .

The video is a simple interesting dance contest video in which she finds love on the dance floor. The video was shot by Director Q and is currently buzzing on all the visual media platforms. Listen up and follow her on social media : @YemisiFancy

The post VIDEO: Yemisi Fancy – Oyari appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

