VIDEO: Yong Flo – Haut les Mains

On Point Entertainment presents its forefront soldier Yong Flo in yet another chart-topper “Haut les Mains”.

The club banger comes victory song is a special tribute to Cameroon’s Indomitable lions whose victory is an epitome of happiness and unity among Cameroonians home and abroad and also a true story of the “UNDERDOG”. It is produced by Willbeatz.

Yong Flo is a Cameroonian artist based in Detroit, Michigan in the United States of America. He has so far worked with home-based and international acclaimed artists of the likes of Tzy Panchak, Orezi, Eddy Kenzo, Librator among others.

He is also the C.E.O of ON POINT ENT. Yong Flo is presently in the studio with Kimbo and Detox Camer rude boy crafting out new melodies for his audience.

For now, take a deep breath while you listen and watch “Haut les Mains”.

Enjoy!

