VIDEO: Youngchap – Mama
Youngchap the crooner of AIYE and TINUKE is here again striving to give his fans undiluted entertainment. This time around the UK based versatile artist releases another hit titled MAMA a very inspirational and heart touching song! Both audio and visual are available for download here.
You can also follow YoungChap on social media.
IG handle:@Officialyoungchap
Twitter: @YoungChap12
Facebook: YoungChap
Watch, Download and Enjoy!
Note: There is a file embedded within this post, please visit this post to download the file.
Video below:
The post VIDEO: Youngchap – Mama appeared first on 360Nobs.com.
This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!