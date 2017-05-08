VIDEO: YoungFace Ft. Imike – OverHeat

Evanny Eguasa who is Popularly known as YoungFace a Spain based Nigerian artist who just came out with a mind blowing hit single Tittle OVERHEAT which he Featured one of Nigeria finest artist Mike Anyasodo popularly known as iMike the winner of MTN project fame season 2,along with the video, overheat has been on air, on international tv and radio.this video was directed by a young talented director called S.O.D FILMZ.

Video below:

DOWNLOAD VIDEO

The post VIDEO: YoungFace Ft. Imike – OverHeat appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

