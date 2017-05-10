VIDEO: Yung L – Cheers

Choc Boi Nation/Grip Muzik Presents the official video to Yung L’s Latest tune titled “Cheers”.

“Cheers” is built on a light hearted and simple Caribbean inspired groove which is built upon with simple horns and intermittent kicks. It is laid back and easy going – the way a fun weekend should be. The catchy, mid tempo feel good track is all about celebrating the weekend and having a good time celebrating life with friends and goons.

Video Directed by: UA images.

