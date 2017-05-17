VIDEO: Yungchizzyy – Sokur (Prod. Klefbeatz)

Introducing Yungchizzyy, the music ANOMALY (albeit in a good way) in this brand new joint titled Sokur produced by Klefbeatz.

Sokur, an Afropop sound with a groovy chorus was shot in Lagos by Director Chidube and will be Yungchizzyy’s first video!

Born Collins Ugwumba in the city of Jos, Yungchizzyy moved to Lagos in 2010 in pursuit of his career and has since established himself as a business tycoon and is now set on pursuing his first love, music.

