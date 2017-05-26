VIDEO: Zmny – Alhaji

Zmny is the one the newest international artiste hitting the scene to bring a new energetic sound to music.

Ozie “ZMNY” Nzeribe is not like any artist you have seen in years who exudes the creativity and talent he has expressed at such a young age. He began his career at Old Firehouse Recording Studio in Pasadena CA, where he has truly started to showcase his talents. His first single “Hater Free” ft Ray J is just an introduction to his confident and clever rap style. He recently shot the video for “ALHAJI” with AKON official video director PATRICK ELIS in LA with preparation set in high gear for the EP ALBUM “YUNG BEGININGS”

Zmny’s first ever release will be an EP set of 8 songs on his own independent record label entitled Zmny Records, which will feature both singles. This will make Zmny the captain of his own ship paving the way for a very fruitful career.

Zmny prides himself on having top of the line production value from his music to his videos, he will always compete on a major level which will help take his career to the next level. With influences from Jay’z, Snoop and Drake.

He is looking forward to collaborating with several budding artists to embrace other sounds and creative energy to keep evolving his sound and experiences.

Zmny is a student of the game and will do what it takes to stay ahead of the game and make sure he is prepared for the opportunity! Opportunity meets preparation and this attitude will take him to the next level in the game. Wise beyond his years, Zmny is here to stay! Hear him now hear him later, he is a true talent.

