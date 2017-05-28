VIDEO: Zzini Media powers Floyd Mayweather Africa tour as he storms Nigeria on 12th – 14th June

It’s no longer news that undefeated world champion and The Money Team (TMT) boss ‘ Floyd Mayweather ‘ will be hitting Africa in June. The confirmation was also buttressed in a video sent out by the undisputed champion himself. Contrary to the information making rounds about those behind his Africa Tour, Zzini Media, an Integrated […]

The post VIDEO: Zzini Media powers Floyd Mayweather Africa tour as he storms Nigeria on 12th – 14th June appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

