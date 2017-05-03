Vincent Enyeama undergoes successful operation
Vincent Enyeama has undergone a successful surgery on his injured knee in France. The former Nigeria goalkeeper who is ruled out for the season posted a picture of himself in bed via his Twitter handle with a note thanking his fans for wishing him well. “God bless you all for your numerous goodwill messages and …
The post Vincent Enyeama undergoes successful operation appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.
This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!