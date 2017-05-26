Vinicius Jr Preferred Real Madrid To Barcelona, Says Player Representative Frederico Pena

Frederico Pena, one of Vinicius Jr‘s representatives, says Barcelona put more money on the table but the young Brazilian preferred the project at Real Madrid.

Vinicius is joining Los Galacticos in July 2018 for a reported fee of £38m despite only making his debut for current club Flamengo this month.

“If anyone receives criticism, it will be Real Madrid for the bet they have made,” Pena told Globesporte.

“For them, they are assured it will work. There were other clubs interested and one offered more money.

“Barcelona put together a more lucrative package for the player.

“Many believe that it is madness [what Real Madrid are doing] but they were not the only ones involved in the supposed madness. They are not the only crazy ones willing to pay for the quality of Vinicius.”

