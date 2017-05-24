Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Who is Vinicius Junior? Profiling Real Madrid’s £38m 16-year-old signing – SkySports

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


SkySports

Who is Vinicius Junior? Profiling Real Madrid's £38m 16-year-old signing
SkySports
Only 11 days after making his professional debut, Vinicius Junior has become one of the most expensive teenagers in the world after Real Madrid agreed to pay £38m for his services. The La Liga champions will officially sign the 16-year-old from
Vinicius could be worth €200m – EdmundoESPN FC
Real Madrid spends $50 million on 16-year-old Brazilian dubbed the 'next Neymar'Washington Post
Real Madrid splash out €45m to sign 16-year-old Brazilian starIrish Independent
Goal.com –Daily Post Nigeria –BBC Sport –Deadspin
all 72 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.