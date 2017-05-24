Who is Vinicius Junior? Profiling Real Madrid’s £38m 16-year-old signing – SkySports
Who is Vinicius Junior? Profiling Real Madrid's £38m 16-year-old signing
Only 11 days after making his professional debut, Vinicius Junior has become one of the most expensive teenagers in the world after Real Madrid agreed to pay £38m for his services. The La Liga champions will officially sign the 16-year-old from …
Vinicius could be worth €200m – Edmundo
Real Madrid spends $50 million on 16-year-old Brazilian dubbed the 'next Neymar'
Real Madrid splash out €45m to sign 16-year-old Brazilian star
