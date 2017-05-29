Cops investigate after pupil ‘shot’ in KZN protest – Eyewitness News
Cops investigate after pupil 'shot' in KZN protest
Eyewitness News
Tensions ran high in KwaMashu after foreign-owned shops were looted overnight, with residents accusing the owners of kidnapping children and selling them for body parts. Foreign-owned shops were looted on Monday 29 May 2017 after KwaMashu …
South Africa: Police Management Condemns Violence At KwaMashu
Foreigners are not behind child abductions – KZN official in KwaMashu
Shops looted and torched in #KwaMashu
