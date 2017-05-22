Pages Navigation Menu

Vital Information On NYSC 2017 Batch ”A” Stream 1 Orientation Course .

Posted on May 22, 2017

This is to inform the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC 2017 Batch ‘A’  Stream I prospective corp members that their Orientation Course will commence from on Tuesday, May 23 to Monday, June 12, 2017. The 2017 Batch ‘A’ (Stream I) Orientation Course is scheduled to commence in all the NYSC Orientation Camps nationwide as follows:Batch …

