Vital Information On NYSC 2017 Batch ”A” Stream 1 Orientation Course .

This is to inform the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC 2017 Batch ‘A’ Stream I prospective corp members that their Orientation Course will commence from on Tuesday, May 23 to Monday, June 12, 2017. The 2017 Batch ‘A’ (Stream I) Orientation Course is scheduled to commence in all the NYSC Orientation Camps nationwide as follows:Batch …

The post Vital Information On NYSC 2017 Batch ”A” Stream 1 Orientation Course . appeared first on Students Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

