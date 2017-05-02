Vote PDP In 2019 To Address Hardship, Minimum Wage, Sheriff Tells Workers – Leadership Newspapers
Vote PDP In 2019 To Address Hardship, Minimum Wage, Sheriff Tells Workers
The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, yesterday declared the party is aware of the hardship in the country and will address minimum wage issue when it takes over power at the center in 2019.In his …
