Vote PDP In 2019 To Address Hardship, Minimum Wage, Sheriff Tells Workers

The National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff, yesterday declared the party is aware of the hardship in the country and will address minimum wage issue when it takes over power at the center in 2019.In his congratulatory message to the workers to mark the workers’ day, Sheriff who said 2019 would be another opportunity to change power, noted that workers would know what it means to have PDP back in power.

Sheriff in a statement signed by his deputy, Cairo Ojougboh, said “We want to use this avenue to urge the workers to put more efforts in making the nation great, even as we promise them that in 2019, when we take over power, we shall address minimum wage that will ensure workers pay will not only take them but will be able to also cater for the families and pay school fees.

“We understand the difficulties the nation is going through at the moment, but a government can only be changed through the ballots. 2019 would be another opportunity to change power, then the workers would know what it means to have PDP back in power.

“We don’t seek to just take power, we seek a partnership with Labour that will eventually emancipate the Nigeria people no matter your tribe or religion

“We want to congratulate the nation’s workers and urged them not to relent in taking the nation to a greater height.”

This post was syndicated from Nigerian News from Leadership News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

