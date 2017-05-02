Voters registration: Stakeholders urge INEC to take exercise to hinterlands

By Eric Ugbor

ABA—STAKEHOLDERS in Aba have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to move the continuous voters registration exercise to the polling units to ensure effectiveness.

They said that it would not be easy for people in the hinterlands, especially young people, to pay for going to the local government headquarters to do the registration.

The stakeholders made the call at different fora organised by INEC in different local government councils in Aba to sensitize people about the ongoing exercise.

Acting Chairman, All Progressives Congress, APC, Aba North, Chief White Ibe, said he appreciated the forum and promised to do his best to make the exercise a success.

He said: “As we are leaving this place, I am going to inform the party leaders, ward chairmen and others so that everybody will come out, especially those who were not up to 18 years during the last registration of voters.

“I believe it is going to be fruitful if we do all that we need to do but I am appealing to INEC to take this exercise to the polling units instead of calling people to come to the local government headquarters. It will be more effective that way.”

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chairman for Aba North, Elder Israel Aguwa, promised to help ensure the success of the exercise but added that it should also be made to reach the grassroots for it to succeed.

The Aba North INEC Electoral Officer, Mrs Nnennaya Ama, on her part said the continuous registration was needed to enable registration of people below 18 in 2015 but are now 18 and those who had problems with their registration.

She said many people had registered and INEC knows what to do with regard to the people’s request to take the exercise to the hinterlands.

The post Voters registration: Stakeholders urge INEC to take exercise to hinterlands appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

